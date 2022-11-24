Posted on by

Kiwanis, Church of God provide meal for local youths


Kiwanis Club members help prepare the meal for the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Vermon Dillon

Locals enjoyed a wholesome meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Wilmington Church of God.


Photo courtesy of Eric Guindon

