Kiwanis, Church of God provide meal for local youths

Locals enjoyed a wholesome meal at the Clinton County Youth Center Family & Friends Thanksgiving Dinner on Tuesday. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Wilmington and Wilmington Church of God.

Photo courtesy of Vermon Dillon

