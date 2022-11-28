Modern Woodmen, Boy Scouts team up to raise funds

Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with the Wilmington Boy Scout Troop 154 to help raise funds for their Boy Scout program. They sold corn on the cob at the Corn Festival and raised $5,315. Modern Woodmen matched $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to over $7,815.

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “We were pleased to partner with the Boy Scouts to help them in their efforts with the scouting program. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Hayslett said this about the program: “Troop 154 is most grateful for this partnership with Modern Woodmen. The scouts have been fundraising over the last few months in order to attend Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Thanks to Modern Woodmen, the scouts are one step closer to reaching their goal.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call District Agent, Dan Mayo, at 937-725-0445.

From left to right (front row): Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen Rep, Boy Scouts: Forest Leis, Evan Anderson, Carter Bisig and Dylan Arnold, Bev Mayo, Modern Woodmen Rep; back row: Eric Hayslett, Assistant Scoutmaster, Andre Anderson, Scoutmaster. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_BoyScouts.jpg From left to right (front row): Dan Mayo, Modern Woodmen Rep, Boy Scouts: Forest Leis, Evan Anderson, Carter Bisig and Dylan Arnold, Bev Mayo, Modern Woodmen Rep; back row: Eric Hayslett, Assistant Scoutmaster, Andre Anderson, Scoutmaster. Courtesy photo