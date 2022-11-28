Supporting Clinton Co. History Center on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back this Tuesday, Nov. 29, and throughout the year. Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good.

In 2022, the community can make a difference for Giving Tuesday by supporting the Clinton County History Center. Located in Wilmington, the History Center is the county’s museum and genealogy library – which works to encourage community involvement in the preservation, education, and promotion of Clinton County history and genealogy for the benefit of all people.

As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, your donation to the center is 100% tax-deductible. Support continues to allow the museum to purchase preservation materials such as Gaylord Archival boxes, gloves, humidity controls, acid-free paper, etc., as well as develop in-person and digital content for the community and local schools, just to name a few. No donation is too small to make a difference to the organization.

Here are five quick ways you can make an impact on local history, according to history center officials:

– Become a member of the History Center

– Donate online at www.ClintonCountyHistory.org

– Visit, take a tour, or research your ancestors

– Volunteer as a genealogy library assistant or museum tour guide

Like, follow, and share on social media – @ClintonCountyHistory

If you prefer to support the organization using a check, please mail a contribution to Clinton County History Center – PO Box 529, Wilmington Ohio 45177

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_Navy-Blue-Minimalist-Giving-Tuesday-Charity-Movement-Instagram-Post-1-.jpg