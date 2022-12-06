Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:59 p.m. on November 24, deputies received a report of a bullet hole being discovered at a residence on U.S. 68 South in Wilmington/Washington Township. A 62-year-old Wilmington male would later be charged with three counts of alleged criminal damages. The report indicates the suspect and resident didn’t know each other.

• Deputies arrested a 22-year-old Canal Winchester male for alleged disorderly conduct and criminal trespass at 12:53 p.m. on November 30. According to the report, deputies responded to a gas station at the 5700 block of U.S. 68 North in Wilmington/Liberty Township on the report of a subject being disorderly and refusing to leave. The report doesn’t indicate alcohol or drugs were involved.

• At 4:23 a.m. on December 2, deputies responded to a criminal trespass report at the 400 block of State Route 28 East in Midland/Washington Township. The report lists a 25-year-old Midland male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates drugs were involved but didn’t list what kind.

• At 3:20 p.m. on November 29, a 77-year-old Lynchburg male wanted to report criminal damage to household items. The report indicates $100 worth of damage was done. Deputies collected a Tracfone phone as evidence.

• At 2:34 p.m. on November 29, a 48-year-old Lynchburg male reported someone was attempting to file for unemployment compensation through his place of work.

