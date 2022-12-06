Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between November 21 and December 2:

• Harley Davis, 42, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, trespassing, sentenced to 360 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $170 court costs. Davis must commit no further offenses for four years, have no contact with the trespassing victim, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Caleb Hull, 29, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hull must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A reckless operation charge was dismissed.

• Harold Tackett, 44, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Tackett must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, disobeying police orders, obstructing official business, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Winter Chieftain, 31, of Lebanon, complicity, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Chieftain must have no contact with the incident location and must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Amber Robinson, 41, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Robinson must take part in non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A second O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Jessica Swingle, 37, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Swingle must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of th fine. ALS vacated. An ACDA charge was dismissed.

• Jose Astorga, 40, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Astorga must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A no operator’s license was suspended.

• Barry Turner, 61, of New Vienna, criminal non-support, sentenced to 30 days in jail. Turner must report to the jail on February 10 at 7 p.m.

• Anthony Hudson, 53, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs.

• Travis Taylor, 42, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a menacing charge.

• Mitye Stewart, 22, of Canal Winchester, trespassing, disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail, assessed $170 court costs.

• Derek Jones, 32, of Wilmington, going 115 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $330, assessed $170 court costs.

• Bryce Smith-Anderson, 21, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-financial, fined $25, assessed $170 court costs.

• Melinda Wise, 39, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeremiah Wikoff, 30, of New Carlisle, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Wikoff.

• Robert Stoll, 53, of Morrow, fictitious registration, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Stoll.

