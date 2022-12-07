Conversation Club learns about Irving Berlin

Conversation Club met recently at Cape May Living Campus. President Judy Sargent welcomed the 16 members and one guest. Roll call was taken with members and guest answering what time they got up on Thanksgiving morning. The hostess, Diane Murphy, was thanked for the lovely refreshments she had prepared.

Judy Sargent presented an interesting program on Irving Berlin. She played several of his popular songs on the piano. The group sang along to Alexanders Ragtime Band, Play a Simple Melody, Always, Blue Skies, There’s No Business like Show Business and God Bless America.

Irving Berlin was a Russian-American composer, songwriter and lyricist. His music forms a large part of the Great American Songbook. Born in Imperial Russia, Berlin arrived in the United States at the age of 5. He published his first song, “Marie from Sunny Italy,” in 1907, receiving 33 cents for the publishing rights, and had his first major international hit, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” in 1911. He also was an owner of the Music Box Theatre on Broadway. For much of his career Berlin could not read sheet music, and was such a limited piano player that he could only play in the key of F#.

The club will next meet on Dec. 13 at McCoys Party Room for their Christmas luncheon.