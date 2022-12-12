WC Dec. grads recognized at senior lunch

Wilmington College recognized its December graduates with a special lunch and evening celebration Wednesday, Dec. 7 as they finished their fall semester classes and prepared for Final Exam Week, which is held on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9, 12 and 13.

WC President Trevor Bates congratulated the soon-to-be grads for making it this far, but stressed they not lose sight of finishing strong with successful final exams. He looks forward to interacting with them when they return as WC alumni.

Senior Kayla Wyse was selected to represent her fellow December graduates in offering a response. “It’s been a wonderful and unique experience for me at Dub C,” she said. “I want to thank my professors, the staff and my classmates for the time and effort they’ve put in during my four years here.”

The students selected their favorite cuisine from their WC years — and dining services provider AVI was happy to oblige — from such entree categories as “Americana,” fish and chicken tenders; “Smoke and Fire,” chicken and cheese quesadilla; “Fusion,” beef or chicken stir fry; “Trattoria,” meat lovers’ pizza and cheese ravioli; along with broccoli cheddar soup and assorted desserts.

On the eve of the college’s study day before finals, many of the pending graduates celebrated their well-earned status with an early evening gathering at Tin Cap in downtown Wilmington hosted by the Office of Alumni and Family Engagement.

Some 95 students applied for December graduation. Their status will not be finalized until all grades are recorded. December graduates will be invited to attend the College’s 147th Commencement May 13 and associated activities.

Those attending the luncheon were: Elisabeth Williams. Ciara Lawson, Jake Jubach, Kalley Rogers, Grace Storck, Lauryn White, Kane Lewis, Kaitlin Armstrong, Damien Harris, Emily Rudd, Kyla Wyse, Victoria Anderson, Riley Eberhart, George Rickett, Sierra Szuhay, Shelby Blake, Reed Ashcraft, Abigail Rodefer, Drezaun Shores, Morgan McFarland, Cailee Croy, Savannah Manson, Tiara Harris, Trevin Rausch, Crystal Hines and Patrick Kelley.

Wilmington College President Trevor Bates and Kassandra Bates congratulate graduates-to-be, from the left, Reed Ashcraft, Sierra Szuhay, Kaitlin Armstrong and Kayla Wyse. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_DecGrads-1-.jpg Wilmington College President Trevor Bates and Kassandra Bates congratulate graduates-to-be, from the left, Reed Ashcraft, Sierra Szuhay, Kaitlin Armstrong and Kayla Wyse. Courtesy photo