Throwback Thursday: A unique discovery

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 22, 1962:

Nationally

‘Cuba Prisoners To Be Freed; Medicine-Food Ransom Is OKd By Castro’

“Miami, Fla. (AP) — The first liberated prisoners of war will arrive in Miami Monday, the Cuban Families Committee announced today. The freighter S.S. African Pilot was expected to said from Port Everglades, Fla. today with some of the supplies requested by Prime Minister Fidel Castro as the price for the release of the prisoners.

“The medicines were donated by U.S. drug manufacturers. the Cuban government originally demanded $62 million as a ransom.” [More than 1,100 Cuban exiles were captured during the Bay of Pigs invasion launched by the CIA in 1961.]

Locally

‘Family Flees House Fire in Night Clothes; Baby’s Crying Wakens Household in New Burlington’

“A New Burlington family of five fled from their burning home in their night clothes at 1:30 a.m. today. An overheated coal-heating stove was blamed. the six-room home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lewis, S. Main St., was partially destroyed. Lewis told fire department officials that the cry of the baby in the crib awakened them in the smoke-filled home. Also lost in the blaze were the Christmas tree and gifts.”

• “The night after Christmas spells Charity Ball in Wilmington and everything is ready for it at the Junior High School. Popular Cliff Lash and his band and popular singer Bonnie Lou will be the entertainers. The Elks give these annual balls to make money for their many charities.” Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Botts are co-chairmen and on the reception committee are Mr. and Mrs. Burdette Bennett and Mr. and Mrs. Orville (Tobe) Davis. Robert Swindler is in charge of decorations and A.A. Fife and Paul Fuller comprise the food committee.

• The Wilmington Hurricane cagers won 65-57 over the host Pleasant View Panthers in SCL action as 6-5 sophomore Gary Bowker scored 17 points with 14 rebounds, Larry Kirk led the ‘Cane with 19 points, Rick Baker had 10 points and 6 assists and John Patton scored 10 points.

Blanchester defeated homecoming visitor Bethel-Tate 93-61 led by Lee Osborne’s 26 points, Bill Potts and Gary Kuhnhenn with 12 each and Ted Williams and Jim Bentley 10 each.

Simon Kenton downed Seven Mile 68-53 led by OCach Vern Hooper’s “Triple-H Bomb” of Bobby Hooper with 18 points, Merle Henry with 17 and Vern Hooper Jr. with 16.

L. C. Earley with tree cross he found July 14, 1944. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_ThrowbackThursdayDec.22.jpg L. C. Earley with tree cross he found July 14, 1944. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684. Clinton County History Center