English Club enjoys Clintonaires

English Club met on Dec. 2 at McCoy’s Party House. Hostesses were Nancy Bernard, Susan Henry and Joyce Peters. President Nancy Williams welcomed 15 members.

Table centerpieces were a variety of nutcrackers and English crackers. Nancy Williams called the meeting to order, followed by the blessing by Sharon Breckel.

A delicious lunch was provided by McCoy’s.

December birthdays of Jean Singleton and Jane Walker were recognized.

Members answered roll call by naming a heartfelt Christmas memory.

Minutes were read by secretary Donna Barnhart and approved. Joan Burge gave the sunshine report.

The highly entertaining program was provided by the Clintonaires, under the direction and accompaniment by Judy Sargent.

Members attending were Donna Barnhart, Nancy Bernard, Sharon Breckel, Joan Burge, Susan Henry, Carolyn Horan, Kathy Kral, Suzanne Miars, Joyce Peters, Judy Sargent, Frances Sharp, Jean Singleton, Jane Walker, Avonelle Williams and Nancy Williams.

The next meeting will be on March 3, 2023.

The Clintonaires recently performed for English Club at McCoy’s Party House. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_thumbnail_20221202_133847.jpg The Clintonaires recently performed for English Club at McCoy’s Party House. Courtesy photo