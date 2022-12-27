East Clinton FFA qualifies for nationals in parliamentary procedure

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter takes great pride in its parliamentary procedure competition teams. Members of both the novice and advanced team spend countless hours practicing and preparing for their competitions during the school year.

The novice team learned about opening and closing ceremonies and how to conduct meetings. The team consisted of Emily Arnold, Karsyn Jamison, Abby Prater, Haley Carroll, Keira Null, Kyle Harp, Kendall DeBold, and Taylynn Spurlock. The novice team finished third at sub-districts.

The advanced parli pro team conducts official meetings and must have competed on the novice team before moving on to the advanced level. This year’s advanced parliamentary procedure team consisted of Sydney Beiting, Jacob George, Teddy Murphy, Timmi Mahanes, Maddi Frazer, and Hadlie Clark. The team placed second in sub-districts and second in districts, which qualified them for the state competition.

There, they placed first in their heat in the preliminary round and entered state finals where they finished second overall. The team earned a banner for the chapter as well as a trip to Massachusetts where they will compete at The Big E.

The parliamentary procedure competition team. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Parli-pro-22.jpg The parliamentary procedure competition team. Courtesy photo