Authorities clean up commercial vehicle accident

LUMBERTON — Tiffany Wahl, a dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Wilmington Post, told the News Journal troopers were dispatched to a single commercial vehicle accident on New Burlington Road at 7:32 a.m. on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported and officials from the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to assist authorities who remained on the scene as of Tuesday morning. Wahl advised non-toxic content had spilled from the vehicle and was being cleaned up at the time. No further details were available.