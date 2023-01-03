CMH welcomes first baby of ‘23

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing eight pounds and measuring 21 inches, Waylon was born to Katie and Joshua Sunday, Jan. 1, at 12:46 a.m.

Clinton Memorial Hospital’s mother-baby care unit is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region, according to a news release.

“We have a committed clinical and support staff who are passionate about providing high quality care for mothers and babies and creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for them,” said Lance Beus, chief executive officer. “It is our goal – and privilege – to help make your ‘welcome-to-the-world day’ go as smoothly as possible”.

Clinton Memorial Hospital is located at 610 W. Main St. To learn more or to find a provider, please call 937-382-9606, or visit CMHRegional.com.

Joshua and Katie with their new baby, Waylon. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_IMG_3060.jpeg Joshua and Katie with their new baby, Waylon. Courtesy photo