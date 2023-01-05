Bane-Welker collects 5,556 toys in 2022 Tots Drive

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IND. – Bane-Welker Equipment’s 2022 toy drive was a major success. The entire Bane-Welker complex with nine stores in Indiana and six stores in Ohio, including one in Wilmington, collected 5,556 toys for children in their communities. This is a significant increase from the 1,800 collected last year.

It was a shared labor of love. Everyone from friends to employees and customers got into the spirit.

“This was such a rewarding project for everyone,” said Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We had so much community support this year. And for the second year in a row, we even had customers and employees use their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

This type of project aligns well with the Bane-Welker mission of making a positive impact on the communities they serve.

The Toys for Tots project was initiated by Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefited from the program himself as a child.

“My passion for helping grew from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” said Butler. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts and am thrilled with the amount of donations we received. I can just imagine the look on the kids’ faces when they opened those toys.”

Bane-Welker was committed to collecting as many toys as possible this year and allocated a portion of their advertising dollars.

“We designated funds for radio and print and pushed this out on social media to get the word out to a more extensive audience,” said marketing director Karl Locascio. “We wanted to make a big impact this year and we couldn’t be prouder of our customers, friends, employees and families for how they supported this effort.”

The toys are distributed throughout the local communities, and local FFA chapters helped with the effort. The Georgetown, Ohio Bane-Welker location collected the most toys with 1,581 total donations. Pendleton, Indiana was second with 1,114 donations.

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit https://www.toysfortots.org/about_toys_for_tots/how_toys_for_tots_works/Default.aspx.

Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by the late Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The company operates nine stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and six stores in Ohio, including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica, and Wilmington. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned.