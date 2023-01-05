Cleaning up the community

Clean-Up Wilmington is gearing up for a third year of community clean-up activities. The scheduled “Clean Up-Wilmington Crew” monthly events for 2023 are:

– Saturday, March 25

– Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day)

– Saturday, May 20

– Saturday, June 24

– Saturday, July 29

– Saturday, Aug. 26

– Saturday, Sept. 23

– Saturday, Oct. 21

Beginning in March, new weekly clean-up activities are currently being planned for weekly “curb appeal” and downtown maintenance. This new group of Clean-Up Wilmington “Litter Getters” will be a partnership between Clean-Up Wilmington, Sugartree Ministry Center, and Main Street Wilmington.

More information will be available in February. If you’re interested in volunteering for this weekly opportunity, please contact Annen Vance using the information below.

If your organization or group would like to participate in other activities or have a clean-up organized for different dates, please get in touch for more information on specialized clean-up group activities.

Clean-Up Wilmington was created in 2021 to work within the Wilmington community to clean and beautify the city. This organization relies on volunteers and service groups to assist with these efforts. In 2022, 237 volunteers worked over 612 hours to help clean and beautify.

Contact Annen Vance, City of Wilmington code enforcement official, at 937-382-6509 or [email protected] Those interested can also visit the Facebook page “Clean-Up Wilmington” to view information and future events.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_CleanupWilmington.jpg Clean-Up Wilmington was created in 2021 to work within the community to clean and beautify the city. Courtesy photo

Clean-Up Wilmington gears up for third year of activities