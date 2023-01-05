City provides code enforcement reports

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

December 16-31 Case Activity

4659 11/09/2022 890 Williams Dr., 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction- First Notice Sent

4630 10/20/2022 1111 W. Locust St., Final Notice Sent

4672 12/05/2022 316 Charles St., 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4734 12/16/2022 588 John Chambers Dr., 925.13- Personal Property Left or Abandoned Property Tagged

4675 12/05/2022 502 Belmont Ave., 925.07- Containers to be Removed- 925.12- Bulk Pick-Up. First Notice Sent

4678 12/05/2022 402 Prairie Ave., 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4698 12/06/2022 41 Woodview Dr., 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction- First Notice Sent

4707 12/08/2022 1417 Woodside Dr., 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction- First Notice Sent

4710 12/08/2022 1664 Gibraltar Dr., 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction- First Notice Sent

4708 12/08/2022 27 Yukon Ct., 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction- First Notice Sent

4716 12/09/2022 719 N. Wood St., 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4729 12/13/2022 451 Westfield Dr. 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4727 12/13/2022 279 S. South St. 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4731 12/13/2022 336 Charles St. 925.07- Containers to be Removed- First Notice Sent

4733 12/15/2022 454 Belmont Ave. 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions New Case- First Notice Sent

December 16-31 Closed Cases

4720 12/09/2022 243 A St 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4676 12/05/2022 243 Burdel Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4679 12/05/2022 392 Prairie Ave Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4674 12/05/2022 209 Doan St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4673 12/05/2022 317 Charles St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4685 12/06/2022 48 Randolph St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4693 12/06/2022 365 Burdel Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4691 12/06/2022 105 Woodview Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4697 12/06/2022 378 Westfield Dr Basketball Hoop- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4689 12/06/2022 1077 Southridge Ave Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4690 12/06/2022 1065 Southridge Ave Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4692 12/06/2022 336 Burdel Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4694 12/06/2022 317 Burdel Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4703 12/08/2022 1484 Woodside Dr Basketball Hoop- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4715 12/09/2022 528 Howard St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4719 12/09/2022 141 Michigan Ave Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4628 10/20/2022 415 Columbus St Case Closed- Resolved by Eviction

4637 10/21/2022 1057 W. Locust St 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4640 10/26/2022 211 Grant St Case Closed- Resolved by Eviction

4710 12/08/2022 1664 Gibraltar Dr 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4677 12/005/2022 399 Columbus St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4707 12/08/2022 1417 Woodside Dr 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4671 12/05/2022 366 Columbus St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4648 11/04/2022 1284 Southridge Ave Case Closed- Resolved by Abatement

4660 11/16/2022 86 Rita Pl 311.01(d)- Injurious Material or Obstruction Case Closed- Resolved by Abatement

4665 11/28/2022 359 S. Mulberry St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4732 12/13/2022 108 Woodview Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4728 12/13/2022 238 Burdel Dr Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

4726 12/13/2022 58 W. Truesdell St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Tenant

4725 12/13/2022 365 Randolph St Trash Container- Warning Case Closed- Resolved by Owner

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

