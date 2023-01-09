I-71 South lane closures scheduled tomorrow

Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 South in Clinton County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for pavement repairs.

Beginning at approximately 8 a.m. tomorrow, I-71 South will be reduced to one lane from just south of the S.R. 72 interchange and the Greene County line to the U.S. 68 interchange for crews to repair the pavement in both southbound lanes.

Throughout the morning, crews will be alternating operations to work in both the driving (right) and the passing (left) lanes, and all work is anticipated to be completed by noon. Motorists may seek alternate routes to avoid delay, and all drivers are reminded to exercise additional caution in the area.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.