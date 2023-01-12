Returning blighted properties back to productive use

WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.

With the help of many individuals, organizations, and officials around the county, the Clinton County Land Bank pursues vacant and abandoned properties to be returned to productive use.

One such collaborative project was completed this past fall, as Eileen Brady, a local developer completed a rehabilitation of a four-bedroom, two-bath home the land bank previously acquired, located at 263 N. Mulberry St. in Wilmington, and which is currently listed for sale.

The project, which started with the usual work of the property being acquired led by the support of assistant prosecutor Justin Dickman with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and Annen Vance with Wilmington Code Enforcement, also included clean-up support from the Clinton County Juvenile Probation team and the Wilmington M&R Department.

Then, the Land Bank bid the property out to for rehabilitation and awarded Eileen Brady’s bid to purchase and renovate the property, which was no small feat given the state of the property upon acquiring it.

Brady said that she “was happy to work with the land bank because I wholeheartedly support its mission of cleaning up blighted properties in our county. Over the years I’ve personally renovated about a dozen properties in Clinton County, and it makes me proud to see the houses and buildings return their best — for both residents and for visitors to our area. The properties have continued to be cared for and have increased in value for their owners, which is a win-win.”

Brady continued, “As with other houses we have worked on, what is especially motivating is when neighbors stop by to thank us for fixing up a house that had been in disrepair for years. We’ve encountered grateful neighbors at every property, and I know many neighbors are appreciative of the land bank’s work in various areas.”

“As with all of our work, there are many team players that contribute to the land bank’s positive impact in the community,” said Taylor Stuckert, executive director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, which administers the land bank.

He added that “Our work is more than demolition, it is restoration, and we are very fortunate to have people like Eileen who care about the historic fabric of our communities and do such a tremendous job in seeing the potential of properties that many consider ‘lost,’ and the quality and care of her work shows.”

If you or someone you know works to restore structures and is interested in partnering with the land bank, please email Ellen Sizer, [email protected], at the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission.

For more updates and information on the Clinton County Land Bank and what properties are available, please visit clintoncountylandbank.com.

The revamped outside of 263 N Mulberry Street in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Screenshot-208-.jpg The revamped outside of 263 N Mulberry Street in Wilmington. Courtesy photos The updated inside 263 N Mulberry Street in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Screenshot-210-.jpg The updated inside 263 N Mulberry Street in Wilmington. Courtesy photos