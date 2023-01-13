Police contact FBI about Pitzer case

WILMINGTON — Local authorities have reached out to the FBI for input in Casey Pitzer’s case.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal he sent a letter to the FBI on Tuesday. This letter asks the organization to do an independent review of the Pitzer case after recent discussions with Pitzer’s father, Greg.

“What we have done was a courtesy to the family,” said Fithen, clarifying they weren’t asking for help.

In March 2013, the body of Casey Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention pond around SR 73 and US 22/SR3 about a week after she went missing.

Her body was sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for an autopsy, and authorities determined the cause of death was drowning. No one was charged with any crime.

Fithen went on to say the family asked if there was anything higher on a state level they could do. Fithen advised the next step would be asking the FBI to review the case.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) wrote a letter in October indicating it would not be reopening the investigation. BCI did, however, give a few suggestions to the police.

These suggestions included interviewing “individuals regarding correspondence received by initial investigators that provided alternative information about Pitzer’s disappearance … as well as follow-up with any additional individuals” mentioned in the letter. They also suggest attempting a second polygraph test to a certain subject.

Fithen told the News Journal police attempted to reach out to the individual mentioned in BCI’s letter but never received any response from the person. Fithen told Greg Pitzer he would submit a letter to the FBI with concerns and questions the family had in regard to the case.

Greg Pitzer and others have expressed their dissatisfaction with how the case was handled at the time. They believe Casey’s death was not an accidental drowning, but instead a murder. The family has felt multiple people involved have lied or didn’t perform their duties properly. Some suggested corruption played a part in it. Greg Pitzer has also wanted to know the whereabouts of certain pieces of evidence, including Casey’s clothing.

Fithen advised the letter has been sent but he has not heard back yet from the FBI.

Casey Pitzer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Pitzer-1-.jpg Casey Pitzer Courtesy of GoFundMe Greg Pitzer, Casey’s father. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Screenshot-226-.jpg Greg Pitzer, Casey’s father. Screencapture from Fox19

Fithen: Independent review request a courtesy to the family

By John Hamilton [email protected]

