Kinder retires from highway department

Joe Kinder has retired from the Clinton County Engineer’s Highway Department after serving the citizens of Clinton County for 26 years and two months.

Kinder joined the highway department in November of 1996 as a highway worker. He held this position until 2010, when he was promoted to road sign technician. Kinder has been managing the county road signs for the past 12 years.

The Board of County Commissioners expresses its appreciation and congratulates Kinder for his valued services to Clinton County and especially to the Clinton County Highway Department. They extend their best wishes to him on his retirement.

Joe Kinder https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_Joe-Kinder.jpg Joe Kinder Photo courtesy of Cassidy Slocum