Blan schools seek passage of 2 levies

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Local School District is seeking the passage of two issues at the May primary election.

According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, the district filed for an earned income tax and tax levy on Jan. 18.

Blanchester Schools Superintendent Randy Dunlap told the News Journal the board of education decided to move the levy from one issue to two.

“There appeared to be some confusion about the way it was presented previously. So rather than a single issue where 1% went to operating and 0.25% went to capital improvements (Permanent Improvements), the board elected to break it into a property tax for capital improvements and an earned income tax for operations,” said Dunlap.

In the November 2022 election, Blanchester Schools placed a six-year, 1.25% earned income tax on the ballot. It failed to pass with 1,219 voting against it and 1,104 voting for it.

Dunlap advised the property tax would be for 5.2 mills and will basically replace the original millage voted in years ago when the new buildings were constructed. He advised the money would go toward buses, roof repairs, facility maintenance and repairs, HVAC, technology, maintenance equipment, and kitchen equipment, among other uses.

“It can only be used for items that have a lifespan of longer than five years. It cannot be used for salaries and benefits,” he said.

The 1% earned income tax would be used for operations. Among the items it would be used for would be to maintain programs, hire additional staff, bring back programs that were cut, expand academic opportunities, instructional resources and supplies, and field trips.

”The property tax will be placed on all property owners in the district. The earned income tax will be placed on the earned income of all district residents. It will not tax retirement or investments,” said Dunlap.

He said he believes the election PAC will be looking to restart and begin a campaign for the levies soon.

Earned income tax, property tax to appear on May primary ballot

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574