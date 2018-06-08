Man ends up with drug felony in Clinton County, but also a second chance

WILMINGTON — A man who saw his intervention-in-lieu-of-conviction rehab plan revoked has been placed on community controls and will start a residency period at STAR Community Justice Center in late July.

Between now and July 25, John B. Morgan, 26, formerly of Wilmington, will be an inmate at the Clinton County Jail. He was in jail on the heroin possession case for 49 days prior to the sentencing hearing.

When granted, the intervention-in-lieu-of-conviction option for drug users provides an opportunity for the defendant to end up without a felony conviction in the case if he or she completes a substance abuse program and any other program as directed by the court’s intervention specialist.

The period of intervention and rehabilitation is initially for 18 months. The court can shorten or lengthen the period of supervision.

Morgan, however, will have a felony on his record after he did not comply with the intervention plan. He violated the plan when he reportedly tested positive for the use of both cocaine and marijuana.

In addition, he was discharged from his treatment program at McKinley Hall Recovery in Springfield for non-compliance.

If Morgan violates the terms of his community controls, he could be sent to prison for 11 months, according to court paperwork.

Judge William B. McCracken (retired) was sitting by assignment for the sentencing hearing, and pronounced the two-year term of community controls, with participation in STAR a component.

Court papers from earlier this year state Morgan did not show up for a sentencing hearing in February; moreover, that Morgan failed to provide the presentence investigation officer needed information as directed; and further that he failed to report for a STAR evaluation at one juncture.

In other recent sentences in common pleas court:

• Billy J. Stone Jr., 25, of Sabina, guilty of permitting drug abuse, was given a suspended six-month jail term and placed on community controls for two years. He was granted credit for 67 days in jail on the case. He must pay all court costs and a public defender fee.

• Jennifer Rae Wilson, 33, of Chillicothe, guilty of possessing heroin, received a suspended six-month jail term and was put on community controls for one year. She must pay all court costs and a public defender fee. She spent one day in the county jail.

• Dorothy Mann, 45, formerly of Wilmington, guilty of theft, must pay $1,001 restitution to the victim. She also received a suspended six-month jail term, was placed on community controls for a two-year term, and must pay all court costs and a public defender fee. She was granted 13-days credit for time spent in jail on the case.

• Ralph J. Pedrick, 47, of Washington Court House, guilty of tampering with evidence, had his community controls revoked and was given a 12-month prison term (with credit for 81 days already incarcerated in the case). He also must pay all court costs.

• Brandy L. Spurgeon, 37, of Wilmington, guilty of felony trespassing and a misdemeanor petty theft, received a suspended six-month jail term and put under community control sanctions for a two-year term. She was granted credit for 51 days spent in jail on the case.

• Bobbie L. Saxon, 32, of Morrow, guilty of aggravated possession of drugs and failing to appear in court, received a suspended six-month jail term and was placed on community controls for two years. Saxon must pay all court costs and a public defender fee. Time credit of 101 days was granted for time spent in jail on the cases.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Morgan https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_morgan_p.jpg Morgan