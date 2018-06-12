Move it on over …

Clinton County Maintenance Director Jeff Williams adds “Public Defender” to the courthouse directory. The staff of Clinton County Public Defender Rob Baker has moved from the County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue to the first floor of the courthouse. The re-location is one of several expected to occur in the coming months, including the Board of Elections (BOE) moving out of the courthouse to the Annex, and the Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Adult Probation Department moving into the BOE’s current space.

Clinton County Maintenance Director Jeff Williams adds “Public Defender” to the courthouse directory. The staff of Clinton County Public Defender Rob Baker has moved from the County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue to the first floor of the courthouse. The re-location is one of several expected to occur in the coming months, including the Board of Elections (BOE) moving out of the courthouse to the Annex, and the Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Adult Probation Department moving into the BOE’s current space. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/06/web1_directory.jpg Clinton County Maintenance Director Jeff Williams adds “Public Defender” to the courthouse directory. The staff of Clinton County Public Defender Rob Baker has moved from the County Annex Building on South Nelson Avenue to the first floor of the courthouse. The re-location is one of several expected to occur in the coming months, including the Board of Elections (BOE) moving out of the courthouse to the Annex, and the Clinton County Common Pleas Court’s Adult Probation Department moving into the BOE’s current space. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal