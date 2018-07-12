Barton, Thompson, Zurface show grand champions at Clinton County Jr. Fair Beef Show

Taylor Barton, right, exhibited the grand champion market beef animal at the Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Show. He weighed in at 1,361 pounds. From left in the background are Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Clinton County Junior Fair Queen SaLesa Fyffe, Clinton County Junior Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall and show judge Seth Johnson.

Liz Schiff, 13, with the Sabina Blue-Ribbon Kids 4-H Club, exhibited the reserve grand champion market beef animal at the Clinton County Junior Fair Beef Show. From left in the background are Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Clinton County Junior Fair Queen SaLesa Fyffe, Clinton County Junior Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall and the show judge Seth Johnson.

Anne Thompson, right, exhibited the supreme heifer at the Clinton County Junior Fair’s Steer, Market Heifer, Feeder Calf & Breeding Show. Her crossbred livestock entry weighed in at 975 pounds. From left in the background are Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Clinton County Junior Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall and show judge Seth Johnson. Next to Thompson is the large rotating trophy that is presented to the individual exhibiting the supreme champion female in the show. The award is “In loving memory of Pamela M. Beam Manino.”

Ashleigh Osborn, right, exhibited the reserve supreme heifer at the Clinton County Junior Fair’s Steer, Market Heifer, Feeder Calf & Breeding Show. Her livestock entry was born in March 2017 and is a Hereford. From left in the background are Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Clinton County Junior Fair King Ethan Dickey-Hall, Ashleigh’s mother Stephanie Osborn and show judge Seth Johnson.

Chelsey Zurface, right, exhibited the grand champion feeder calf at the Clinton County Junior Fair’s Steer, Market Heifer, Feeder Calf & Breeding Show. Chelsey is a member of the Blue-Ribbon Kids 4-H Club. From left in the background are Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits, Clinton County Junior Fair Queen SaLesa Fyffe and show judge Seth Johnson.

Haley Dean, right, exhibited the reserve grand champion feeder calf at the Clinton County Junior Fair’s Steer, Market Heifer, Feeder Calf & Breeding Show. From left in the background are Haley’s brother Parker Dean, Clinton County Junior Fair Queen SaLesa Fyffe, Fayette County Beef Queen Victoria Waits and show judge Seth Johnson.