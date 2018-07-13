Peebles man arrested for assaulting woman, forcing ATM withdrawal

HILLSBORO — A Peebles man accused of assaulting a woman and forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM in Hillsboro has been jailed, police said.

Ryan G. Hauptman, 28, was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly struck a woman while they were driving together and threatened to hurt her further if she did not cooperate, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police received a call from the victim on Sunday, July 8 reporting that she had been driving Hauptman, who was an acquaintance, from one location to another earlier that morning when he hit her and demanded she withdraw money from an ATM. According to the HPD, Hauptman had requested the victim take her to a location where she did not want to go.

Eventually, the victim was able to drop Hauptman off at a different location and later contacted the police department, according to the HPD.

Police said the victim had visible injuries from the incident, but refused medical treatment.

Hauptman was arrested two days later without incident, and remains incarcerated at the Highland County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to online jail records.

He is charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; assault and attempted theft, first-degree misdemeanors; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to jail records.

The case is pending prosecution. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 24.

Online court records show Hauptman has had multiple encounters with police, having been charged in the past with domestic violence, theft and possession of drug abuse instruments.

