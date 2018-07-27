Theatre’s centennial inspires artwork

Local artist Mary Beth Thorngren stands next to her oil painting that was based on a photograph of Main Street from the great Thanksgiving snowstorm of 1950. The artwork is her contribution to an art exhibit consisting of paintings that pay tribute to the Murphy Theatre in conjunction with the Murphy Theatre’s centennial celebration. The week-long birthday party wraps up Saturday evening, July 28 with a fundraising Rock the Block concert with four different acts. Thorngren said she liked doing the painting so much she was sad when it was done. The studio also hosted an open house Friday evening, prior to the Murphy Theatre’s showing of “Lost in Yonkers”, filmed in Wilmington.

There are Murphy Theatre-related greeting cards and prints (not shown in photo) available for purchase at Thorngren Studio Arts, 20 N. South St. in downtown Wilmington. So if you can’t afford the original artwork, you can support local artists by buying the prints or cards, said Mary Beth Thorngren.