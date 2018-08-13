A parade of red and yellow

On Saturday the ninth Parade of Tomatoes (aka Tomadah Paradah) was held and it continues to draw a crowd, many of them out-of-towners, to the Wilmington College academic farm on Fife Avenue. The event offers attendees an opportunity to try out, if they’re so inclined, as many as 130 varieties of tomatoes. The biggest tomato contest featured three local winners: Joyce Croghan of Wilmington whose German Strawberry Tomato tilted the scales at 2.765 pounds; Tom Dalton of Wilmington whose German Strawberry Tomato weighed in at 1.995 pounds; and John Henry of Wilmington whose German Strawberry Tomato weighed 1.770 pounds.

