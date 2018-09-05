Joining age-friendly network

Clinton County officially joined the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) Network of Age-Friendly Communities on Wednesday with the presentation of an AARP certificate approving the county’s application. County commissioners in August voted in favor of the county joining the network. Membership includes a commitment by the county’s elected leadership “to actively work toward making their town, city or county a great place for people of all ages” [AARP’s italics]. The Clinton County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) is coordinating the Age-Friendly initiative in Clinton County. RPC Executive Director Taylor Stuckert said membership basically indicates the county is committing to the issue “and will work over the next five years to prove that.” AARP Ohio Associate State Director-Outreach Nicole Ware commended Clinton County for moving expeditiously, especially compared to some of the bigger cities not moving quite as fast, she added. From left are RPC Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, AARP Ohio Associate State Director-Outreach Nicole Ware, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Clinton County Commissioners Brenda K. Woods and Kerry R. Steed, and RPC Associate Director Stephen Crouch.

