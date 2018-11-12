Wilmington Fire Department responds to WC dormitory

The Wilmington Fire Department was dispatched Monday to the Austin-Pickett Dormitory on the Wilmington College campus. Details were not immediately available late Monday afternoon on the nature of the incident, but a Wilmington College staffer on scene told the News Journal there was smoke in the hallway prior to him exiting the building. Damage appeared at the scene to be limited. According to police scanner traffic, the problem was in a laundry area.

