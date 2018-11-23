Henson recognized at EC board meeting

At the November school board meeting, East Clinton Athletic Director Jim Marsh, right, tells board members and the audience about East Clinton High School junior Aidan Henson, left. A cross-country runner, Henson was selected a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference (SBAAC) boys cross country all-star; was named SBAAC National Division Runner of the Year; and placed eighth in Southwest District cross country, which qualified him for the Ohio High School Athletic Association regional. Marsh said Henson also is an SBAAC academic all-star with a 4.0 grade point average.

