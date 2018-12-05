Seniorslevy fundssought

WILMINGTON — Representatives from Clinton County Community Action told commissioners Wednesday they need more funds going forward to keep providing senior services such as congregate dining, transportation, and wellness and social activities.

Community Action Executive Director Dean Knapp said the number of people having congregate dining meals at the Senior Center on North Nelson has gone up, and likewise requests to utilize Community Action’s seniors transportation program vans have gone up. However, the revenue that used to come from a charitable Bingo operation at Community Action has dried up, and funds from United Way have gone down, said Knapp.

And for the first time, Clinton County Community Action lost money last year on its home-delivered meal program, largely because recipients sometimes aren’t home and can’t sign for the meal, he said. That means Community Action doesn’t get paid for those meals, but the local, private, non-profit corporation still has to pay the caterer who brings the meals to Community Action’s doorstep.

Clinton County Community Action Board Chairperson Randy Riley said although he and Knapp weren’t making a formal request for additional funds on Wednesday, the organization could use another $20,000 or $30,000 a year from the senior services levy to break even on the services provided to local seniors by Community Action.

Riley also said Community Action is not asking for county General Fund money, but instead seeks dollars from the local levy designated for senior residents. A former county commissioner, Riley suggested the additional funds being sought — rather than going to the Council on Aging (COA) of Southwestern Ohio — could come to Community Action via the county commissioners and county auditor’s office.

COA of Southwestern Ohio administers the Clinton County Elderly Services Program through a contract with the Clinton County commissioners. The program receives nearly 90 percent of its funding from the 1.5-mills senior services local tax levy.

After Community Action’s presentation, Commissioners Brenda K. Woods and Kerry R. Steed decided to invite COA representatives to the commissioners office for an update and also for clarification on a COA letter to Clinton County Administrator Mary Ann Haines Foland. The letter advises that in the category of “Intake and Assessment”, COA is projecting to spend $856 more than it was budgeted for that category.

In other business at Wednesday’s commissioners session, the county building department asked for additional appropriations of $30,000 to cover contracted services with the Warren County Building Department. Those services include residential plans review, residential inspections, commercial plans review, and commercial inspections.

Shelley McCune with Clinton County Building and Zoning explained in a written submission to the commissioners office, “While this is an unexpected expense that will push us to exceed what was originally projected, it is also a great sign of the growth of our county with new residential, and commercial projects continuing to rise.”

Commissioners voted to approve the request for $30,000.

