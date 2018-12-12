Car crashes on Second Creek Road north of Blanchester

A Blanchester woman apparently hit her head Wednesday during a one-car crash on Second Creek Road south of Tar Pike Road (Marion Township) in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). She left the scene of the crash, the patrol stated, but was located later. The crash damaged a utility pole, downing a wire. Further details on the crash were not immediately available Wednesday.

A Blanchester woman apparently hit her head Wednesday during a one-car crash on Second Creek Road south of Tar Pike Road (Marion Township) in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). She left the scene of the crash, the patrol stated, but was located later. The crash damaged a utility pole, downing a wire. Further details on the crash were not immediately available Wednesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_crash_p.jpg A Blanchester woman apparently hit her head Wednesday during a one-car crash on Second Creek Road south of Tar Pike Road (Marion Township) in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). She left the scene of the crash, the patrol stated, but was located later. The crash damaged a utility pole, downing a wire. Further details on the crash were not immediately available Wednesday. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal