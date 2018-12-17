Marines’ campaign: Toys for Tots

In a “Stuff the Truck” service project, six U.S. Marines and a greater number of Marines recruits spent part of a rainy Saturday in Wilmington assisting in the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. A tent and an Aaron’s donated truck were outside the Wilmington Walmart where passersby could donate cash and new toys so that toys can be distributed in Clinton County, said Cherie Gentry with the county program.

A big box of toys prepares to be loaded onto a truck as part of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Marines and Marines recruits assisted Saturday at the Wilmington Walmart parking lot.

Marines and Marines recruits gather for a group photo, along with a Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program coordinator and the Wilmington Walmart manager, during a Toys for Tots service activity in Wilmington.

Wilmington Walmart Manager Bud Klorer, right foreground, presents a $2,000 donation to Cherie Gentry of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program (Clinton County), center foreground. The U.S. Marines in the photograph are Sgt. Thomas Combs, Staff Sgt. Patrick Connors, Sgt. Joseph Williams, PFC Chase Cosby, Private Noah Delotelle, and the recently graduated PFC Dakota Cravens who is from the Wilmington area.