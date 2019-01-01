Dedicated to public service

Prior to his final session Monday as a Clinton County commissioner, Patrick Haley, center, pledges allegiance to the flag.

During his final session Monday as a Clinton County commissioner, Patrick Haley talks with Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, not visible, about an action item on the day’s agenda.

After wrapping up his final session Monday as a two-term Clinton County commissioner, Patrick Haley and his wife Brenda were asked to pose for a News Journal photograph for the occasion. Haley also previously served as Clinton County sheriff in addition to other positions in local law enforcement. Altogether, including some time in Virginia, Haley is retiring after almost 50 years in public service. When he announced his future retirement in October 2017, he said, “I am grateful for the trust that voters have placed in me, both as a county commissioner, and prior to that, as county sheriff. I have enjoyed serving with my many colleagues over the years, and am deeply proud of the work I have accomplished in both positions.”