East side development project in Wilmington picking up steam

WILMINGTON — The construction plans for a Rombach Avenue development site’s third section are approved, including a roadway from Rombach to Davids Drive.

The street, called Lynn Lane, already has been built out to its first intersection at Logan Lane — a new paved street itself.

The development site is located on the south side of Rombach Avenue, between the El Dorado Mexican Restaurant and the Wilmington Auto Center dealership.

LT Land Development LLC is the owner and developer of the site — that is, it’s the owner except for a number of parcels already acquired by business interests, plus 10.7 acres of wooded area donated to the City of Wilmington and located next to the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. and David R. Williams Memorial Parks.

The woodlands, which are part of the Lytle Creek greenway corridor, were donated personally by Larry Roberts II and his wife Terri. LT Land Development, housed at 94 North South Street in downtown Wilmington, is owned by the Roberts.

The business interests that have purchased lots at the development site are First State Bank which presently is building a bank on site, Jobriana Inc. (associated with El Dorado), Southern Hills Community Bank, and the Wilmington Auto Center which has expanded its footprint by obtaining property adjacent to the dealership.

First State Bank President and CEO Michael “Mike” P. Pell said Wednesday the firm is hoping the new Wilmington bank will be ready to open its doors in mid-summer. Currently, the planned opening is “right on schedule” and bank staff are excited, added Pell.

“As it’s going up, I really like that location,” Pell said.

First State Bank has been a part of southern Ohio since 1884.

Wilmington Parks & Recreation Director Jermaine Isaac said Wednesday the plans for the donated woodlands are for it to remain wooded and be a nature preserve.

The City has already done some work on the area, using Ohio Public Works Commission funds, he said. Part of the work involved eradication of invasive plant species, especially honeysuckle.

“That gets the woods a little more open. We’ve done that. The next thing is hazardous tree removal, such as dead ash trees,” said Isaac.

Recreational trails will be added through the woods, which stand behind the soccer fields in the David R. Williams Memorial Park off Fife Avenue.

The City’s acquisition of the 10-plus acres also will aid it in helping protect the corridor of Lytle Creek, a local stream that is visible in the woods.

“We really appreciate the donation the Roberts gave us. It shows they are conscious about our community and they want to be able to help out our parks and city to be able to preserve land in the community in its natural state, protecting Lytle Creek as best we can,” said Isaac.

There is an existing traffic light at the intersection of Rombach Avenue and Lynn Lane (which is opposite Carrie Drive).

In addition to Lynn Lane and Logan Lane, a third named street in the development is Elizabeth Lane.

There are a number of other lots at the development site that have been officially approved and can now be sold, said Wilmington attorney William “Bill” E. Peelle, a spokesperson for the LT Land Development project.

There was work occurring Wednesday at the LT Land Development project off Rombach Avenue as 2019 got underway in Wilmington.

