Clinton County commissioners support an economic development post

WILMINGTON — Commissioners are hoping an official to quarterback business and economic development in the county can be put in place in 2019.

At Monday’s courthouse session, the prospect was raised during a discussion of goals for the new year. The annual re-organizational meeting also was held, with Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods elected president by the other two commissioners.

At this juncture, an economic development position would not be solely about bringing new jobs to the county, but would be involved or assist in workforce development, and with working with existing local employers and making sure they have the tools they need to stay here.

Woods said such a person could visit existing employers and see whether they’re happy with things, learn about a business’ needs, and, if a business needs help navigating an expansion, then provide that support.

Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed listed the economic development position as a priority for him this year.

“I would hope we can make that a priority this year to move that forward and get that position in place,” he said when listing goals, which also include working on establishing a “legacy fund” consisting of money connected to the sale of the hospital.

Woods said she looked forward to the board of commissioners putting in the necessary time to make decisions that need to be made, “some of those much needed such as a legacy fund.”

Woods said she definitely agrees with Steed that a business development position is a priority. She said such a person possibly will be “a shared employee” in terms of funding his or her salary and benefits.

On the topic of business development, new Commissioner Mike McCarty said he went to the You-Turn Recovery Docket ceremony last week where seven people who have had drug problems graduated from the local drug court and its minimum 18-month program.

“People who have made that choice to overcome addiction, I want to make sure we get them a pathway back in the workforce. Ahresty has been a champion of that — I’d like to look at more of that, and get more business to look at that,” said McCarty, who also raised the matter in his election campaign.

In May 2017, Clinton County Economic and Business Development Director Bret Dixon resigned after almost six years in the post, having started in June 2011.

After being named commissioners president, Woods said she is excited about the direction she thinks the commission will be headed in 2019.

“One area I feel we could improve in is our communication among ourselves and to others who we either work with, or boards,” said Woods.

She also said, “I plan on implementing new ideas as president to make decisions in a timely manner, and to continue discussion of those items that are pending.”

Calling it a pending item that’s “been around quite a while,” Woods brought up the sheriff’s request for a body scanner for the jail.

Fizer spoke to commissioners in February 2018 about a body scanner, and commissioners have not as yet secured as much grant money to go toward the expensive equipment as they had hoped.

A body scanner is utilized to detect drugs that are being smuggled into a detention facility in a person’s body cavities.

In November 2018, the sheriff made a plea for funds to acquire a body scanner.

Fizer said then, “It’s a very important piece of equipment. I get it about the money. All we’re asking is please consider it, because I’m responsible for those inmates for their care, custody and control. That’s the law.”

McCarty said Monday he’d like to get that pending item done.

“To me, it’s a good thing to have liability-wise, deterrent-wise, and I think [for] people’s expectations of jail being drug-free. It’s a good tool,” said McCarty.

Woods said her largest concern is the safety of the corrections officers who operate the Clinton County Jail, noting they would be the ones to deal with an inmate under the influence of drugs.

Steed said the cost is at a minimum $150,000, and probably another $20,000 to $30,000 in upgrades to the sheriff’s office facility which houses the county jail. He added he’s interested in fulfilling the request in a few weeks.

Steed wants to review Highland County’s financing of a body scanner to see exactly how they did theirs — they reportedly utilized the company that does meals for the Highland County Jail.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

