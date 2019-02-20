1919 courthouse edition donated

The Jonathan McKay Family has donated to the county an original 1919 souvenir edition of the Wilmington News-Journal that celebrated the opening of the Clinton County Courthouse. A centennial event is scheduled for later this year on Saturday, Oct. 19 for the courthouse, and McKay wanted county commissioners to have the 100-year-old newspaper in connection with the courthouse anniversary. Mostly hidden but holding the front page of Section Two of the 1919 newspaper is Clinton County Commissioners President Brenda K. Woods. The yellow-with-age page includes a drawing of the courthouse exterior under a headline that states Why Clinton County Can “Point with Pride”.

