Celebrate World Community Day

This year’s World Community Day Celebration theme, “A Call to Pray”, on Nov. 18 calls us to come forward and with consistent prayer believing by faith our God will hear and respond to our petitions.

Our scripture, 1 Timothy 2:1: “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them.”

Church Women United acknowledges the decades long, historic impact of racism, discrimination and poverty in widening the health and wellness gap on the most vulnerable citizens.

We understand the acronym A.S.A.P. — Always Say A Prayer, “compels us to “answer the call” to pray interceding to secure peace, human rights, justice and equality for those who are marginalized, persecuted, economically/socially oppressed, oftentimes suffering and voiceless.

Please join us on Friday, November 18 at the Lees Creek United Church of Christ, 57 Cox Road, Lees Creek. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. with the business meeting at 1:30 p.m. followed by the worship service. No advance registration is necessary. The church is handicap-accessible.