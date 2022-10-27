WC volleyball drops match with Muskies

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team hit a negative attack percentage in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) defeat at Muskingum University on Wednesday evening.

Muskingum hit a .273 clip for the match with 39 kills on 99 swings with a dozen attack errors. Khloe Taylor led the way with 13 kills while Emma Johnson and Raegan Flood, who hit a team-high .438 attack percentage, both had seven kills. Setter Emma Conrad had 27 assists with Gracie Collins leading the Musky back row with 17 digs.

Wilmington was led offensively by Kieran Yarkosky and Sydney Geibel with five kills each. Joy Bebe and Bailey Pohlman, who both had two block assists, added four kills apiece. Setter Andie Dolven, who also had two blocks, assisted on 18 kills. Both Dolven and libero Blake O’Brien had eight digs.

The Quakers will close out their 2022 regular season at Heidelberg University on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.