WC men swim to win over Wittenberg

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s swimming competed in a double dual meet against Transylvania University and Wittenberg University Saturday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers came away victorious 168-69 against the Tigers and lost narrowly 126-121 to the Pioneers.

Wilmington won six individual events on the day. Freshman Sondre Haugen won two events, taking the title in the 50-meter freestyle (24.87 seconds) and 200-meter freestyle (2:00.84) while also placing third in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:01.03. Haugen wasn’t the only Quaker to place in the top three of either event he won as John Good’s time of 25.49 seconds placed him second in the 50-meter freestyle and Austin Reed’s mark of 2:05.39 was good for runner-up honors in the 200-meter freestyle.

Cameron Bolen was the other Quaker to win two individual events as the junior claimed victory in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:10.77) and the 200-meter breaststroke (2:43.48). Reed (first) and Good (third) both finished in the top three of the 100-meter freestyle with times of 56.60 seconds and 57.78 seconds respectively with Good also placing second in the 200-meter IM with a time of 2:24.27. Caden Traggiai was the final Wilmington individual to win an event as the freshman’s time of 4:28.36 won the 400-meter freestyle. He also finished runner-up in the 800-meter freestyle with a mark of 9:18.15.

In relays, Wilmington opened the meet with a runner-up time of 1:55.92 in the 200-meter medley relay as the Quaker team of Michael Phillippe, Bolen, Logan Lippert and Good were barely out-tapped in the event. The Quakers got their revenge to end the meet as Haugen, Traggiai, Reed and Bolen won the 200-meter freestyle relay by touching the wall in 1:38.44.

“We have had some lifetime best performances already this season and some major improvement over our previous dates of competition,” Head Coach Trip Breen said. “The team as a whole has started finishing races better, but it is an area that we definitely need to continue to improve on. I am looking or forward to our next several dates of competition.”

Wilmington return to the water next weekend at Hiram College.