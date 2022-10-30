WC women top Wittenberg in the pool

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s swimming team split a double dual on Saturday afternoon, defeating Wittenberg University 149-54 and falling to Transylvania University 149-81.

Two Fightin’ Quakers – Sierrz Szuhay and Mckenna Garn – won individual events as Szuhay claimed victory in the 100-meter backstroke (1:13.67) and Garn winning the 200-meter backstroke (3:01.90). The duo also each had a runner-up finish as Szuhay touched the wall in 2:42.89 in the 200-meter backstroke and Garn’s turned in a time of 1:25.04 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Alayna Fierman was just behind Garn in the aforementioned event, placing third with a time of 1:26.48.

Fierman’s third-place finish in the 100-meter breaststroke was just 1-of-3 top-three finishes for the freshman on the afternoon. She placed second in the 100-meter butterfly (1:20.00) and third in the 200-meter IM (2:55.92). Adrienne Reynek took third in two freestyle events: the 400-meter freestyle (5:38.14) and the 800-meter freestyle (11:38.49).

Both of Wilmington’s relay teams finished second as Szuhay, Garn, Sydney Overmyer and Audrey Bibb touched the wall in 2:18.70 in the 200-meter medley relay and Garn, Anna Endlsey, Bibb and Szuhay turned in a time of 2:07.86 in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

“We have had some lifetime best performances already this season and some major improvement over our previous dates of competition,” Head Coach Trip Breen said. “The team as a whole has started finishing races better, but it is an area that we definitely need to continue to improve on. I am looking or forward to our next several dates of competition.”

Wilmington return to the water next weekend at Hiram College.