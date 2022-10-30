Men win finale 8-0; set to host OAC match

TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team ended its 2022 regular season with an 8-0 rout of Heidelberg University in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Hidden Valley Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Fightin’ Quakers’ first in Tiffin since 2005, Wilmington secures a home game for the upcoming OAC Tournament for the third consecutive year.

Heidelberg, which allowed 82 goals in its season, kept Wilmington off the scoreboard for the early stages of the first half. On the Quakers’ 16th shot of the game, they found the back of the net as Gio Alvarez scored unassisted. Less than 10 minutes later, Elorm Dogbey doubled the visitors’ lead as scored off a pass from Brady Vilvens. The Wilmington High School alumnus assisted on another goal in the 34th minute as Grant Murray scored his fourth of the season. Murray would also be involved on the final goal of the first half as he fed a pass to Nick Int’Zand, who made it 4-0 in the 38th minute.

Wilmington would mirror its first-half performance in the second half as Vilvens, Yusef Muqtadir, Phillip Wynn and Sakarias Bahamondez scored goals in the second half. In total, the Quakers outshot the Student Princes 38-3 in the game including by a 21-3 margin in shots on goal.

Thomas Grimes earned the shutout by saving all three shots while Sigurd Ilestad made seven saves and allowed two goals in the loss.

Wilmington conclude its 2022 regular season with a 10-5-3 overall record and a 5-2-2 OAC mark. The Quakers, for the third consecutive season, will host an OAC tournament match this week.