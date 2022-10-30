No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3

FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School

East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record.

“It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be proud of the girls and all they accomplished this season,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “They should all be very proud.”

Jordan Collom had nine assists and three digs for East Clinton. Kami Whiteaker had two aces, three kills and a dig. Libby Evanshine had seven kills, a block and three digs. Megan Tong had two aces, three kills, a block, four assists and a dig.

Luisa Rigolin had two digs and Aubrie Simpson totaled five digs. Lauren Stonewall had two kills and a dig. Savannah Tolle finished with 14 digs and an assist. Jozie Jones had two blocks and a kill.