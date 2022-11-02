Falcons, Wildcats among small group of “upset” winners in Week 11

Clinton-Massie was one of seven No. 13 seeds to win an opening round game.

The last time Clinton-Massie had a true road playoff game before last week’s win over Unioto was in 2002 against Jonathan Alder, a CM loss. The Falcons go on the road again this week at Urbana.

Blanchester was one of 16 No. 9 seeds to win last week. In fact, the No. 9 seeds had a 16-12 advantage last week despite playing on the road.

Of note, the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds went a combined 31-25 playing on the road Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Overall, the home teams (top 8 seeds) went 178-46 in the first round.

SBAAC

Five teams from the SBAAC made the playoffs, adding Western Brown, New Richmond and Williamsburg to the local duo.

The Broncos defeated Mt. Healthy 33-20, the Lions edged Tecumseh 28-27 and the Clermont County Wildcats were defeated by Twin Valley South 70-18.

This week, Western Browns gets a revenge game at home against Monroe. The Hornets defeated the Broncos 66-58 in Week 3 last season. Current Wilmington head coach Ryan Evans was on the coaching staff at Monroe for that game.

New Richmond travels to Hamilton Badin for a second round clash.

LAST WEEK

Here are the results by seeding of last week’s first-round games. Home teams were a collective 178-46 in the opening round, counting the Falcons and Wildcats among those with an “upset” victory to begin the post-season.

No. 1 seed: 28-0

No. 2 seed: 27-1

No. 3 seed: 27-1

No. 4 seed: 21-7

No. 5 seed: 26-2

No. 6 seed: 24-4

No. 7 seed: 13-15

No. 8 seed: 12-16

No. 9 seed: 16-12 (played at No. 8 seed)

No. 10 seed: 15-13 (played at No. 7 seed)

No. 11 seed: 4-24 (played at No. 6 seed)

No. 12 seed: 2-26 (played at No. 5 seed)

No. 13 seed: 7-21 (played at No. 4 seed)

No. 14 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 3 seed)

No. 15 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 2 seed)

No. 16 seed: 0-28 (played at No. 1 seed)

WEEKS AHEAD

Brackets and playoff information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2022-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage.

Unless otherwise noted, all second-round games will be played 7 p.m. Friday.

The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites beginning with the regional semifinals Nov. 11-12, when Divisions I, II, III and V will play Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play Nov. 12.

TICKETS

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

D4, D5 PAIRINGS

Here are the Div. IV and Div. V pairings for this week’s games.

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games 7 p.m. Friday, unless indicated otherwise.

Division IV

Region 13

8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 West Branch (10-1)

13 Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Northwest (8-3)

7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)

6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)

Region 14

8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Glenville (10-0)

5 Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)

7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 West Holmes (11-0)

6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Perkins (10-1)

Region 15

9 Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)

5 Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Indian Valley (8-3)

10 Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)

11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)

Region 16

8 Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Wyoming (11-0)

13 Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)

10 Alter (6-5) at 2 Taft (9-2)

14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 McNicholas (6-5)

Division V

Region 17

9 Garfield (9-2) at 1 South Range (11-0)

13 Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Norwayne (8-3)

10 Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Garaway (11-0)

6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)

Region 18

9 Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)

10 Tinora (8-3) at 2 Elmwood (10-1)

6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Eastwood (11-0)

Region 19

9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)

13 Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)

10 West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Harvest Prep (11-0)

6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Valley View (10-1)

5 Madeira (10-1) at 4 Zane Trace (11-0)

10 Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 Milton-Union (10-0)

6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Spr Northeastern (11-0)

