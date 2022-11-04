Ground and pound and pound some more; CM wins 56-42

URBANA — Visiting Clinton-Massie rolled up 625 yards rushing to hold off Urbana, 56-42, in the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs Friday night.

The Falcons (7-5 on the year) will face unbeaten Wyoming 7 p.m. Saturday night in the regional semifinal game at a location to be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.

“We’re the 13 seed playing the number 1 seed … we’re playing with house money,” an elated Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley said after the game. “We got nothing to lose. We’re going to go out there and try to make a statement and see what happens.”

Logan Chesser ran for 302 yards on just 17 attempts and scored three touchdowns while Brody Clutter reached paydirt five times and totaled 176 yards. For good measure, Gavan Hunter had 148 yards on the ground as Clinton-Massie just completely dominated the Hillclimbers up front.

Urbana was good on offense as well, totaling 442 yards of its own, with 379 coming throug the air.

“We knew they were going to be a really talented passing team,” McSurley said. “We got some guys banged up. We didn’t really match up right with them.”

But when they had to have it, the Falcons defense stood tall. After took a 48-42 lead on Chesser’s 66-yard bolt through the UHS defense, the Falcons stopped the Hillclimbers on fourth down near midfield.

Chesser raced 56 yards on the next play to make it a two score game then the defense did it again, as Urbana threw four straight incomplete passes to all but end the game.

“They (defense) made some stops,” McSurley said. “We had some possible turnovers, the ball just didn’t bounce our way.”

Like a championship boxing match between two heavyweights, the teams traded blows all night. The Falcons landed the first salvo on their opening possession, Chesser capping a 68-yard drive with a four-yard TD run.

Less than two minutes later, Urbana responded with an Austin Hill one-yard TD run which tied the score at 7-7. A long return by Chesser on the ensuing kickoff gave C-M possession at the UHS 45, and it wasn’t long before Brody Clutter scored on a three-yard scamper to make it 14-7.

Early in the second quarter, UHS quarterback Will Donahoe connected with a wide-open Jonathan Hildebrand on a 70-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 14-14. Later in the second quarter, facing fourth and 1 at the Urbana 3, Clutter ran it in for TD to give the visitors a 21-14 lead.

Less than a minute later, Donahoe hooked up with a wide open Aiden Bradshaw on a 21-yard touchdown pass to to tie it at 21-21. Thirty-one seconds later, Clutter scored on a 74-yard run to make it 28-21.

Taking over with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter, the Hillclimbers again found paydirt, this time on a nine-yard pass from Donahoe to Rayvon Rogan to tie the score at 28-28 at the half.

Urbana’s opening possession of the third quarter ended with a Donahoe punt that traveled 70 yards. Two plays later, Clutter fumbled it away at his own 33, and Urbana’s Rogan scored on a one-yard run moments later to give the Hillclimbers a 35-28 lead.

C-M’s next possession ended with a TD when Clutter scored on a nine-yard run to tie it at 35-35.

Urbana’s next drive ended in a punt, and Cluttler later scored on a seven-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35. Donahoe again led UHS down the field on its next possession, the drive culminating on a four-yard TD pass to Bradshaw to tie the score at 42-42.

Forty-three seconds later, Chesser scored on a 66-yard run, but with a failed extra-point attempt, the Falcons led by six, 48-42, with the defense set to rise to the challenge and halt the high-powered Hillclimbers on their final two drives of the game.

“We’re just happy to move on; we’ll see how we match up with Wyoming,” said McSurley. “We’ll try to get better where we made some mistakes. We’re going to clean some things up and have a good week of practice.”

SUMMARY

Nov 4, 2022

@Urbana High School

Clinton-Massie 56, Urbana 42

CM^14^14^7^21^^56

U^7^21^7^7^^42

STATISTICS

PASSING: CM (0-0); U (20-40-0) Will Donahoe 20-40-0, 379 yards, 4 TD

RUSHING: CM (58-625) Logan Chesser 17-302-3, Brody Clutter 21-176-5, Gavan Hunter 18-148-0, Keegan Lamb 1-(-1); U (27-63) Austin Hill 13-33, Jon Hildebrand 1-13, Rayvon Rogan 1-6, Preston Wisma 3-5, Will Donahoe 7-4, Aiden Bradshaw 2-2

RECEIVING: CM (0-0); U (20-379) Jon Hildebrand 4-137-1, Aiden Bradshaw 8-110-2, Landon Key 5-92-0, Rayvon Rogan 2-35-1, Colt Teepee 1-5-0

TACKLES: CM Gavan Hunter 10 (1 for loss), Miles Theetge 6, Ty Clutter 5, Elijah Groh 5 (2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks), Peyton Brewer 3.5, Marshall Hunter 2, Brodie Green 2 (1 sack), Tristen Trampler 1, Brandon Updike 1 (0.5 sack), Keegan Lamb 1, Tye Phipps 1, Brady Russell 1, Eli Muterspaw 0.5, Adam Frisch 0.5, Hunter Monds 0.5, Gabe McDowell 0.5, Nolan Phipps 0.5

PENALTY: CM (7-80); U (3-35)

FIRST DOWNS: CM (26); U (25)

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cm2BClutterEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmBGreenEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmBUpdikeEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmGHunterEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmGrohEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmGrohHunterEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmTTramplerEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmLChesserEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_FB12_cmBClutterEC.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Chesser 302 rushing, Clutter 5 TDs as CM moves on to unbeaten Wyoming