College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon.

The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84.

“Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and are finishing races better than our first several meets,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “I am also pleased that they swam well after a fairly long bus ride.”

Wilmington has one more competition for the 2022 calendar year, the Corbiere-Merion Invitational at Ohio Wesleyan University Nov. 19-20.

A trio of Quakers — Alayna Fierman, Audrey Bibb and Sierra Szuhay — won multiple individual events. Fierman turned in times of 1:13.69 in the 100 butterfly and 1:19.25 in the 100 breaststroke while Bibb won the 100 freestyle (1:01.43) and the 200 freestyle (2:14.30). Szuhay won both the 100 backstroke (1:06.74) and the 200 IM (2:31.80).

Adrienne Reynek and Shannon O’Boyle went 1-2 in the 1,000-yard free with Reynek winning in 13:28.69. Sydney Overmyer was the other WC individual to win as she claimed victory in the 50 free (27.54).

Wilmington started and finished the dual with relay victories. In the 200 medley relay, Szuhay, Fierman, Overmyer and Anna Endsley won in 2:05.48. In the 400 free relay, Bibb, Endsley, Abbi Whitsell and Overmyer finished with a mark of 4:14.27.

On the men’s side, the trio of Caden Traggiai, Sondre Haugen and Cameron Bolen two individual events each. Traggiai won the 500 free (5:15.41) and 1,000 free (10:45.52) while Haugen touched the wall in 56.02 seconds in the 100 fly and 200 free (1:48.03). Bolen won the 50 free (22.23) and the 100 breast (62.20).

Austin Reed won the 100 freestyle 50.59 seconds.

Wilmington ended the meet with a victory as Haugen, Traggiai, Good and Reed’s time of 3:24.50 in the 400 free relay was good for a victory.