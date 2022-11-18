GBK Final: East Clinton 55, Clinton-Massie 36

LEES CREEK — Libby Evanshine scored the 1,000th point of her high school career Friday night as East Clinton opened the season with a 55-36 win over Clinton-Massie in the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-Off tournament.

The Astros (1-0) will meet Waynesville 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship game in the East Clinton High School gym. WHS defeated Fayetteville-Perry 66-25 in the tournament’s first game.

Clinton-Massie (0-1) will face Fayetteville-Perry 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the consolation game in the EC middle school gym.

Evanshine reached the milestone at the 3:35 mark of the first quarter. She finished the game with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

Kami Whiteaker had 15 points while Jayden Murphy had nine points and nine rebounds.

For Clinton-Massie, Hannah Bowman had 11 points and eight rebounds.

“We played pretty well for the first game,” East Clinton head coach Bill Bean said. “We played real well defensively.”

Massie scored the first two points of the game and the first two points of the second quarter. In between, East Clinton scored 14 points and all but put the game away.

“They’re scrappy,” Bean said of the Falcons. “They’re hard to prepare for. We hit some big shots early and kind of got us going.”

On the other side, Massie coach Hilma Crawford lamented a few misses early that could have put a different spin on the game.

“We had some real good open looks in the first quarter that we didn’t make,” he said. “If we knock a couple of those down, it could be a different ballgame. You can’t do that against a final eight team. Their defense was good. They’ve bought in to his defense.”

SUMMARY

Nov 18, 2022

Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-Off

East Clinton 55, Clinton-Massie 36

EC^14^17^12^12^^55

CM^2^7^11^16^^36

FIELD GOALS: EC (21-63) Whiteaker 6-12; CM (12-52)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (5-17) Whiteaker 3-7; CM (4-16)

FREE THROWS: EC (8-11) Evanshine 3-4; CM (8-9) Pence 4-4

REBOUNDS: EC-44 (Evanshine 11, Murphy 9, Collom 8, Jones 4, Whiteaker 3, Schiff 2, Stonewall 2, Tong 1); CM-40 (Bowman 8, Branham 5, Phipps 4, Redman 4, Doyle 4, Davis 4, Long 3, Pence 2, Linebaugh 1)

ASSISTS: EC-11 (Collom 4, Whiteaker 2, Murphy 2, Tong 2, Evanshine 1); CM-4 (Branham 2, Pence 1, Bowman 1)

STEALS: EC-13 (Evanshine 6, Collom 3, Murphy 2, Scott 1, Whiteaker 1); CM-5 (Bowman 2, Branham 1, Phipps 1, Davis 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-4 (Collom 1, Hadley 1, Jones 1, Stonewall 1); CM-0

TURNOVERS: EC-9; CM-19

Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_cmBranhamecJCLibME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecLIbby3ME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecLibcmRedmanME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecLibTongcmRedBowME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecMurphstealME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecTongcmLongME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_ecTongcmPenceME.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_Libby2me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber Photo by Mark Huber https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/11/web1_GBK_Libby1000me.jpg Photo by Mark Huber