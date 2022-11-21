Hurricane falls in 3OT to Bulldogs 59-57

WILMINGTON —Battling through four quarters of regulation and three periods of overtime, Batavia outlasted Wilmington 59-57 Monday night at Fred Summers Court.

The SBAAC American Division loss puts Wilmington at 1-1, 0-1. Batavia is 2-0, 1-0.

The teams were tied at the end of regulation 41-41 then 47-47 after one overtime. They each scored eight points in the second overtime then the Bulldogs won the third and final extra session 4-2 to earn the win.

Wilmington’s downfall was a 19 for 40 shooting performance from the free throw line.

Leading scorer Katie Murphy hit 6 of 7 at the line and finished with 20 points.

The rest of the Hurricane squad, though, was just 13 for 33, which includes just 3 of 13 in the three extra periods.

SUMMARY

Nov. 21, 2022

@Fred Summers Court

Batavia 59, Wilmington 57 3OT

B^7^12^12^10^6^8^4^^59

W^5^12^12^12^6^8^2^^57

(59) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brookbank 1-0-0-2 McHenry 2-2-0-6 Thompson 4-0-0-8 Poynter 6-2-4-18 Lawman 3-0-2-8 Lugo 0-0-0-0 King 0-0-0-0 Shepherd 3-0-1-7 South 3-1-3-10 TOTALS 22-5-10/22-59

(57) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Robinson 0-0-2-2 Noszka 2-0-0-4 Tippett 2-1-1-6 Diels 5-0-1-11 Adams 0-0-0-0 Martin 2-1-9-14 Murphy 5-4-6-20 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-6-19/40-57