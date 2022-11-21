East Clinton bowlers split with Georgetown

WILMINGTON — Ricky Kempke started the season off with a big game as the East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Georgetown in the season opener at Royal Z Lanes.

In the boys match, East Clinton came out on top 2,451 to 2,339 with Kempke bowling a 268 game. He finished with a 438 series.

Lukas Runk had 380 (189, 191), Preston Behr 339 (170, 169), Brady Gaddis 301 (162, 139) and Austin Alloy 269 (141, 128).

In the girls match, East Clinton was defeated 1,498 to 1,192.

Lilly Beers had a 219 game and a 366 series to lead East Clinton’s girls. Leanna Wallace had a 277 (132, 156) for the Astros.

Coach Dale Wallace said it was a great win for the boys team and the girls “did an amazing job” despite having just four bowlers.