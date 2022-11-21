Astros pull away to win National opener 48-32

BETHEL — East Clinton opened SBAAC National Division play Monday with a 48-32 win at Bethel-Tate.

The Astros (3-0, 1-0) are fresh off winning the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament championship Saturday and were locked in a tight one early.

Megan Tong had eight points in the first quarter, draining a pair of three-pointers but the Astros lead was just 12-11.

In the second period, though, East Clinton began to heat up. Kami Whiteaker led the way with seven points while Jordan Collom added five and Libby Evanshine four as EC went up 30-18 at the break.

Jayden Murphy had five of the team’s seven points in the third. EC maintained a 10-point lead after three. The East Clinton defense held the Tigers to just five points in the fourth quarter.

Evanshine had 12 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for East Clinton. Collom had seven rebounds and four steals while Murphy and Lauren Stonewall grabbed five rebounds each.

SUMMARY

Nov 21, 2022

@Bethel-Tate High School

East Clinton 48, Bethel-Tate 32

EC^12^18^7^11^^48

BT^11^7^9^5^^32

(48) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 3-1-0-7 Tong 3-2-0-8 Evanshine 4-0-4-12 Hadley 1-0-2-4 Whiteaker 4-2-0-10 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-1-2-7 Scott 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-6-8/14-48

(32) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dunn 2-0-1-5 Manuela 0-0-0-0 Tolliver 2-0-1-5 Bee 4-0-4-12 Johnson 2-0-2-6 Moorhead 1-0-0-2 Vinson 0-0-0-0 Thompson 0-0-0-0 Zellen 1-0-0-2 Ladd 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-0-8/13-32