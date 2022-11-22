Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity

WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series.

The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272 series.

The matches were the first of the season for Blanchester, under first-year head coach Paul Jackson.

SUMMARY

Nov. 21, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Boys Results

Blanchester 1660, Felicity 1226

BHS: Randy Eckman 90, 109 (199); Isaiah Gray 104, 90 (194); Trevor Dalton 104, 128 (232); Dane Skates 118, 97 (215); Braxton McFaddin 168, 179 (347); Bakers 131, 113, 122, 107

FEL: Tanner Deaton 53, 58 (111); Ben Bracher 81, 101 (182); Jared Schnaredberg 87, 81 (168); Isaiah Hooper 113, 82 (195); Isaiah Oberschlake 122, 97 (219); Bakers 95, 77, 111, 68

–

Girls Results

Blanchester 1093 Felicity 471

BHS: Shyanne Apgar 65, 74 (139); Lily Roy 114, 109 (223); Emily Wilson 128, 95 (223); Makayla Lanham 117, 119 (236); Katelyn Toles 132, 140 (272); Bakers 91, 140, 106, 129

FEL: Eden Myer 78, 50 (128); Alex Addis 72, 85 (157); Briley Idlett 38, 57 (95); Analise Brandenberg 46, 45 (91); Bakers 60, 45, 41, 58